Tikhanovskaya Welcomes EU Plans to Slap Belarus With Sanctions

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Belarusian opposition figure and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya welcomed the European Union's plans to introduce sanctions against Belarusian individuals, allegedly engaged in human rights violations amid the anti-governmental protests.

"Of course, we do welcome sanctions ... It is up to every single country to decide whether to introduce sanctions or not," Tikhanovskaya, who has repeatedly urged for international pressure on the Belarusian government, told reporters late on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Lithuanian parliament adopted a resolution, in which it called Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania shortly after the election, "an elected leader." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier accused Lithuania for "defying the standards of decency" regarding the situation in Belarus, and also expressed the belief that the Lithuanian government and Tikhanovskaya were using "not quite democratic methods."