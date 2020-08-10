UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya Will Not Participate In Post-Election Belarusian Protests - Spokeswoman

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:11 PM

Tikhanovskaya Will Not Participate in Post-Election Belarusian Protests - Spokeswoman

The team of Belarusian presidential contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya decided that the politician would not take part in post-election protests in order to avoid possible provocations, Tikhanovskaya's spokeswoman Anna Krasulina told Sputnik on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The team of Belarusian presidential contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya decided that the politician would not take part in post-election protests in order to avoid possible provocations, Tikhanovskaya's spokeswoman Anna Krasulina told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya said that she did not know whether it would be advisable for her to personally attend protest actions.

"The team made a decision that her appearance could cause some additional provocations, which we would like to avoid. Therefore, the team decided that she would not go. And she, as a team player, obeyed this decision," Krasulina said.

Tikhanovskaya did not want to be "next to her husband," who is now in jail, as a result of provocations, the spokeswoman added.

Related Topics

Protest Jail

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

27 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

42 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

2 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

White House Has All Tools, Bipartisan Support to A ..

43 seconds ago

Lebanese Government Resigns - Healthcare Minister ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.