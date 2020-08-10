Tikhanovskaya Will Not Participate in Post-Election Belarusian Protests - Spokeswoman

The team of Belarusian presidential contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya decided that the politician would not take part in post-election protests in order to avoid possible provocations, Tikhanovskaya's spokeswoman Anna Krasulina told Sputnik on Monday

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya said that she did not know whether it would be advisable for her to personally attend protest actions.

"The team made a decision that her appearance could cause some additional provocations, which we would like to avoid. Therefore, the team decided that she would not go. And she, as a team player, obeyed this decision," Krasulina said.

Tikhanovskaya did not want to be "next to her husband," who is now in jail, as a result of provocations, the spokeswoman added.