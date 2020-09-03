UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya Will Participate In UNSC Meeting On Belarus Friday - President's Office

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:26 PM

Tikhanovskaya Will Participate in UNSC Meeting on Belarus Friday - President's Office

Former presidential candidate in Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will participate in the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the country on Friday, Niger's Mission to the United Nations, which presides over the Security Council during this month of September, told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Former presidential candidate in Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will participate in the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the country on Friday, Niger's Mission to the United Nations, which presides over the Security Council during this month of September, told Sputnik.

"The meeting will take place on Friday, September 4, 2020, via video conference at 10:00 a.m. Ms. [Tikhanovskaya], Belarusian opposition presidential candidate, will brief the Council," the mission said on Thursday.

