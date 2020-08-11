UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya's Campaign Member Kolesnikova In Safety, Stays In Minsk - Babariko's Team

Tue 11th August 2020

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Maria Kolesnikova, a member of Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's presidential campaign, is safe and remains in Minsk after the politician's departure to Lithuania, the campaign team of Viktor Babariko, a former presidential candidate who was denied registration, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said that Tikhanovskaya was in Lithuania. On Monday, several opposition-minded Belarusian telegram channels reported that Tikhanovskaya was being held against her will at the Central Election Commission (CEC) building, where she went to file a complaint against the result of the Sunday presidential election.

Tikhanovskaya, Babariko and Valery Tsepkalo, another opposition figure who was barred from running in the election, have said they joined forces during the election campaign.

Kolesnikova, who was briefly detained and released on Saturday, represents Babariko's team in the joined campaign.

"Maria is fine, we are in touch with her, she is in Minsk and safe. It is difficult to communicate as it is early in the morning and the internet connection is bad," the campaign team said, and urged the media not to overreact to the situation.

Kolesnikova herself confirmed to reporters that she was fine and in Minsk.

Belarusian opposition has refused to recognize the results of the election, in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, secured over 80 percent of the vote.

For the past two nights, protests have been held in Minsk and throughout the country. Demonstrations resulted in clashes between the riot police and protesters in many cities.

