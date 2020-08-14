MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The final official results of the Belarusian presidential election have "nothing to do with reality," and cannot be recognized, a spokeswoman for opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the official results of the Central Election Commission, Tikhanoskaya secured 10.1 percent of the vote, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko 80.1 percent.

"What is there to recognize? It just ... has nothing to do with reality, everyone can see that. So I don not know why they [the authorities] are stuck, unable to change their tune," Anna Krasulina said, when asked if Tikhanovskaya's campaign recognized the official results.