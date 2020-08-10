Tikhanovskaya's Campaign Says Ready For Long-Term Protests After Belarusian Election
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 03:38 PM
A representative of the campaign of Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana TIkhanovsksya said Monday the protests could become long-term
Late on Sunday, after a presidential election was held in the country, several Belarusian cities saw unauthorized protests.
"This did not end yesterday when the violence was used. We are ready for a long-term protest," Maria Kolesnikova said.