Tikhanovskaya's Meeting With Macron May Be Arranged During Lithuania Visit - French Gov't
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:59 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) A meeting of French President Emmanuel Macron and Ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya may be arranged during his visit to Lithuania, if Tikhanovskaya requests a meeting, the spokesman for the French government, Gabriel Attal, said Monday.
"If Svetlana Tikhanovskaya requests a meeting, the president will meet with her during his visit," Attal told a briefing.