PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) A meeting of French President Emmanuel Macron and Ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya may be arranged during his visit to Lithuania, if Tikhanovskaya requests a meeting, the spokesman for the French government, Gabriel Attal, said Monday.

"If Svetlana Tikhanovskaya requests a meeting, the president will meet with her during his visit," Attal told a briefing.

Macron will begin his visit to Lithuania on Monday.