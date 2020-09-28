UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya's Meeting With Macron May Be Arranged During Lithuania Visit - French Gov't

Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:59 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) A meeting of French President Emmanuel Macron and Ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya may be arranged during his visit to Lithuania, if Tikhanovskaya requests a meeting, the spokesman for the French government, Gabriel Attal, said Monday.

"If Svetlana Tikhanovskaya requests a meeting, the president will meet with her during his visit," Attal told a briefing.

Macron will begin his visit to Lithuania on Monday.

