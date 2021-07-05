MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The office of Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Monday that it has been granted a diplomatic status in Lithuania.

"Tikhanovskaya's office received diplomatic status in Lithuania ...

Today, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, at a briefing with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, announced the recognition of her office as the official representation of the Belarusian democracy," the opposition leader said in her Telegram channel.

Tikhanovskaya added that the Belarusian opposition makes efforts to open similar representative offices in other countries.