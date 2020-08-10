(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The team of Belarusian presidential contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya did not request protection from the authorities of the republic amid post-election protests, the politician's spokeswoman Anna Krasulina told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the "joint opposition headquarters" had asked the country's authorities for protection, and such protection had been provided. Lukashenko noted that among the supporters of Tikhanovskaya "there is still a person who ... is on friendly terms with his head," and that person allegedly asked the state to take under protection the office where representatives of the headquarters and journalists gathered after the elections.

According to the president, someone needed a "sacred sacrifice."

"No," Krasulina said, answering whether Tikhanovskaya's team had asked the authorities for protection during protest actions after the presidential elections.

"We demanded that they [law enforcement agencies] protect civilians on the streets of the city, as they should do. They are supported by our taxes, and they are obligated to protect peace and quiet of civilians, this is their direct task," the spokeswoman said.