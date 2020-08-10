UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya's Team Did Not Ask Authorities For Protection Amid Protests - Spokeswoman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Tikhanovskaya's Team Did Not Ask Authorities for Protection Amid Protests - Spokeswoman

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The team of Belarusian presidential contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya did not request protection from the authorities of the republic amid post-election protests, the politician's spokeswoman Anna Krasulina told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the "joint opposition headquarters" had asked the country's authorities for protection, and such protection had been provided. Lukashenko noted that among the supporters of Tikhanovskaya "there is still a person who ... is on friendly terms with his head," and that person allegedly asked the state to take under protection the office where representatives of the headquarters and journalists gathered after the elections.

According to the president, someone needed a "sacred sacrifice."

"No," Krasulina said, answering whether Tikhanovskaya's team had asked the authorities for protection during protest actions after the presidential elections.

"We demanded that they [law enforcement agencies] protect civilians on the streets of the city, as they should do. They are supported by our taxes, and they are obligated to protect peace and quiet of civilians, this is their direct task," the spokeswoman said.

Related Topics

Protest From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

6 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

21 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

1 hour ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

2 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hyperc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.