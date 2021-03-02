UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya's Team Refutes Claims Politician Plotted Unrest In Belarus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Tikhanovskaya's Team Refutes Claims Politician Plotted Unrest in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The press service of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarusian opposition leader and a former presidential candidate, refuted on Tuesday claims that the politician plotted unrest and public buildings takeover in the country.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Investigative Committee initiated extradition of Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the election. Investigators also accused four people from Tikhanovskaya's entourage of plotting unrest and takeover of public buildings in Gomel. The committee released a video shot at the August 5 meeting that focused on planning the unrest to confirm Tikhanovskaya's presence at the talks.

"Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's team has been and keeps communicating with a huge number of Belarusian people throughout the election campaign and months of protests after the election. Some of them remain in favor of radical measures, but Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has never participated in developing such plans," the press service said in a statement.

"One can notice in the released video that she left the room in order not to continue the discussion," Tikhanovskaya's press service continued, stressing that the politician and her team "have always supported only peaceful methods.,"

