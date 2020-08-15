UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovskaya's Team Starts Forming Coordination Council For Transfer Of Power In Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:52 PM

Tikhanovskaya's Team Starts Forming Coordination Council for Transfer of Power in Belarus

The team of Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has started forming the Coordination Council for the transfer of power, the team's press service said on Saturday, adding that not everyone will be included in the council's core group, but everyone will be able to share ideas

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The team of Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has started forming the Coordination Council for the transfer of power, the team's press service said on Saturday, adding that not everyone will be included in the council's core group, but everyone will be able to share ideas.

"We are starting to form the Coordination Council.

It is an extended working group of most respected members of society, which should discuss and develop safe and stable mechanisms to ensure the transfer of power," the team's press service said.

According to the team, there is no strict procedure for entering the council, and people can simply declare their desire and specify a representative of which social group, profession or industry they are.

"Not everyone will be able to join the main body of the council, but everyone will be able to share their ideas," the press service added.

