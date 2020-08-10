MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The campaign of Belarus' opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is worried that the country's leadership would blame protests in Minsk on election contenders, spokeswoman Anna Krasulina told Sputnik.

"We understand that the government may say that tomorrow. The authorities start violence, but always blame others," Krasulina said.

She noted that the Tikhanovskaya team is "against violence" and in favour of legal means of expressing protest.

According to Krasulina, the authorities, through their actions against peaceful citizens who "went for a walk in the park," have dashed the hopes for peaceful changes.

Protests emerged in several Belarusian cities following Sunday's presidential election. Incumbent Alexander Lukashenko is set to win a sixth term by a landslide, early results show. The opposition has claimed that falsifications took place during the vote.