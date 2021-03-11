UrduPoint.com
Tikhanovsky Faces Final Charges Under 4 Criminal Articles - Belarusian Investigators

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Belarusian opposition figure Sergei Tikhanovsky, the husband of ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, faced final charges under four articles of the criminal code, including those related to staging riots and hindering operation of the election commission, the investigative committee said on Thursday.

"Sergei Tikhanovsky was given notice of final charges under the following articles of the criminal code: Part 1 of Article 293 'Organization of mass unrest', Part 3 of Article 130 'Stirring social hostility', Part 2 of Article 191 'Hindering operation of the central election commission' and Part 1 of Article 342 'Organization of activities that grossly violate public order'," the Belarusian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Under the Belarusian legislation, Tikhanovsky can face up to 15 years of imprisonment.

