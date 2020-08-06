UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TikTok Announces New Measures To Combat Disinformation Ahead Of US Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

TikTok Announces New Measures to Combat Disinformation Ahead of US Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The popular mobile application TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance, has on Wednesday announced a new set of measures for its US operations to tackle disinformation ahead of November's presidential election.

"People on our app value authentic content, and we do too - which is why our teams work diligently to uphold our Community Guidelines and keep misleading, harmful, or deceptive content and accounts off TikTok. To strengthen these efforts, we're announcing three new measures to combat misinformation, disinformation, and other content that may be designed to disrupt the 2020 election," TikTok's US general manager Vanessa Pappas said in a company blog post.

According to Pappas, TikTok will update its policies to give users greater clarity on what is allowed on the platform.

The application will also broaden its fact-checking partnerships and work with experts from the US Department of Homeland Security to protect against "foreign interference."

The WhatsApp messaging client announced on Tuesday that a new fact-checking service would be rolled out in a handful of countries, including the United States, to combat the spread of disinformation.

US President Donald Trump has targeted TikTok over its Chinese ownership. On Monday, the president said that he has set a deadline of September 15 for the application to be bought by US owners. Should this deadline pass, Trump has pledged to ban the app in the United States.

Related Topics

Election Mobile China Company Trump United States May September November 2020 Post From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

48 minutes ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

26 minutes ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

26 minutes ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE, AMF announce signing of agreement to offer ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.