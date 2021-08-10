UrduPoint.com

TikTok Beats Facebook As Most Downloaded Social Media App In 2020 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

TikTok Beats Facebook as Most Downloaded Social Media App in 2020 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Chinese social video platform TikTok became the most downloaded app among social networks in 2020, edging out Facebook Messenger, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported.

TikTok topped the list of social media downloads in 2020 for the first time since Nikkei began conducting its annual survey in 2018. A year earlier, TikTok ranked fourth.

In 2020, Facebook Messenger dropped from first place to fifth, Facebook itself remained second, while WhatsApp came in third, and Instagram fourth (+1 compared to 2019).

All of the social platforms on the list apart from TikTok belong to the US corporation Facebook.

At the same time, Telegram climbed from eighth to seventh place in the rating amid rising privacy concerns as the messenger allows the deletion of shared data.

Twitter, in turn, lost rank at number 10 in the 2020 ranking.

ByteDance, the developer of TikTok, was founded in 2012. Over the years it has turned the app into one of the most popular social media platforms worldwide, with over 100 million users in the United States alone.

Related Topics

China Social Media Facebook Same Japan United States 2018 2019 2020 All From WhatsApp Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

42 minutes ago
 Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute ..

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute region&#039;s project leaders

56 minutes ago
 59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

56 minutes ago
 UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic l ..

UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic leaders on Hijri New Year

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

1 hour ago
 Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.