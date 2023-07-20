TikTok Becomes Most Popular Single Source of News Among UK Teens - Study

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The TikTok video-sharing social platform has become the most popular single source of news among 12-15 year-olds in the United Kingdom, followed by YouTube and Instagram (owned by Meta, designated in Russia as an extremist organization), a research conducted by the UK's media regulator, Ofcom, showed on Thursday.

"TikTok is the most used single source of news across all platforms, followed by YouTube and Instagram," Ofcom said.

TikTok is preferred as a single source for news by 28% of the teens surveyed, with YouTube and Instagram following with 25% each, the study found.

At the same time, the reach of combined BBC sources, including podcasts, radio, websites and tv channel, remains higher at 39%, the regulator added.

The study also found that young people aged 16 to 24 are less likely to search for news on traditional news sites than older people, at 9% versus 26%, and more likely to use social media, at 37% versus� 24%, with Instagram being the most popular source among this age group at 44%.

One in ten adults in the UK has started using TikTok to watch news, but television remains the main media used by 70% of adults in the country, the research found.

The poll was conducted from November 5 to December 6, 2022 (501 interviews) and from February 27 to March 20, 2023 (502 interviews). The margin of error was not specified.