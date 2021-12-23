TikTok Becomes Most Visited Website in 2021 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The TikTok social network has become the world's most visited website in 2021, beating both Google and Facebook, media reported.

Google comes second, while Facebook third, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing the data provided by the Cloudflare company.

TikTok topped the list of the most visited portals for the first time in February, and significantly grew in popularity in August.

TikTok is an app for creating and watching short videos, developed by the Chinese company of ByteDance.