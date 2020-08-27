UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TikTok CEO Mayer Resigns Amid Washington's Pressure On Chinese Company - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

TikTok CEO Mayer Resigns Amid Washington's Pressure on Chinese Company - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) US businessman Kevin Mayer resigned as TikTok chief executive three months after assuming the role amid US voicing security concerns over the Chinese-owned social network, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the newspaper and its sources, Mayer decided to quit after US President Donald Trump issued executive order on August 14, giving the TikTok's parent company ByteDance 90 days to sell its US business or face a ban.

Mayer is also leaving ByteDance, where he served as the COO.

Vanessa Pappas, the current general manager of TikTok, will reportedly become acting CEO.

ByteDance announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration earlier this week to challenge the ban. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has publicly backed TikTok's legal case.

Related Topics

Business China Company Trump August

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 August 2020

55 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Accords, political matters are sovereign ruler&#03 ..

9 hours ago

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

12 hours ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

12 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.