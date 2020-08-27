MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) US businessman Kevin Mayer resigned as TikTok chief executive three months after assuming the role amid US voicing security concerns over the Chinese-owned social network, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the newspaper and its sources, Mayer decided to quit after US President Donald Trump issued executive order on August 14, giving the TikTok's parent company ByteDance 90 days to sell its US business or face a ban.

Mayer is also leaving ByteDance, where he served as the COO.

Vanessa Pappas, the current general manager of TikTok, will reportedly become acting CEO.

ByteDance announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration earlier this week to challenge the ban. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has publicly backed TikTok's legal case.