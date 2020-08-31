UrduPoint.com
Tiktok Chooses Bidder For Sale Of US Business, Could Announce Deal Tuesday - CNBC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:22 PM

Chinese video sharing app TikTok has chosen a bidder for its US, New Zealand and Australian businesses, and could announce the deal as soon as Tuesday, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Chinese video sharing app TikTok has chosen a bidder for its US, New Zealand and Australian businesses, and could announce the deal as soon as Tuesday, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Tech giant microsoft, in partnership with Walmart, and Oracle are the two top contenders for the deal, which comes amid intense pressure from the Trump administration that the TikTok be sold to a US entity over Washington's concerns about the data privacy of Americans using the service. The sale price is expected to be in the range of $20 billion to $30 billion, CNBC reported last week.

