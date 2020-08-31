Tiktok Chooses Bidder for Sale of US Business, Could Announce Deal Tuesday - CNBC

Chinese video sharing app TikTok has chosen a bidder for its US, New Zealand and Australian businesses, and could announce the deal as soon as Tuesday, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation

Tech giant microsoft, in partnership with Walmart, and Oracle are the two top contenders for the deal, which comes amid intense pressure from the Trump administration that the TikTok be sold to a US entity over Washington's concerns about the data privacy of Americans using the service. The sale price is expected to be in the range of $20 billion to $30 billion, CNBC reported last week.