UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TikTok Files Court Action Against Restriction On US App Downloads - Court Document

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

TikTok Files Court Action Against Restriction on US App Downloads - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Chinese company ByteDance and itsvideo sharing platform TikTok have taken legal action in court to challenge the US government restrictions on the download of its services in the United States, according to a court document.

"The plaintiffs are entitled to preliminary injunctive relief enjoining the implementation or enforcement of the executive order issued on August 6, 2020," TikTok and ByteDance said in the court document filed against President Donald Trump and the US Commerce Department.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, acting on the White House's instruction, had said that downloads of TikTok and WeChat - another social media application run by China's Tencent - will be restricted from Apple's Playstore and Android's Google Play beginning on September 20.

Tencent has not filed any legal action against the Trump administration.

ByteDance and TikTom legal action asking the court to block the White House order on its application came as they dropped a lawsuit filed earlier against Trump, Ross and the Commerce Department for violating their right to due process.

Trump's ban of TikTok was set for September 20, but has been postponed to November 12 as the administration offered the company a way out by being acquired by a US entity. The US president said software firm Oracle and retail giant Walmart were in final talks for control of TikTok's equity and technology. However, ByteDance has insisted on maintaining an 80 percent stake in the restructured US version of TikTok.

Related Topics

Google Technology China Social Media White House Company Trump United States August September November 2020 Apple Commerce From Government Walmart Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit ..

1 hour ago

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

3 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

1 hour ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

3 hours ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

3 hours ago

US Energy Executives Do Not See Much Recovery Left ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.