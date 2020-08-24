TikTok Files Sues Trump Administration to Fight Impending Ban - Company Statement

TikTok said on Monday it was suing the Trump Administration to challenge a ban on the Chinese video app in the United States, saying it had "no choice" but to protect its rights against the president's executive order and allegation that it was a national security threat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) TikTok said on Monday it was suing the Trump Administration to challenge a ban on the Chinese video app in the United States, saying it had "no choice" but to protect its rights against the president's executive order and allegation that it was a national security threat.

"We do not take suing the government lightly, however we feel we have no choice but to take action to protect our rights, and the rights of our community and employees," the company said in a statement. "We strongly disagree with the Administration's position that TikTok is a national security threat and we have articulated these objections previously."