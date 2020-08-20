Tiktok Gives Voice to US Teens, Offers Unique Path to Success

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

After dropping out high school in his sophomore year in 2016, Michael Le, who was 16 at the time, was determined to pursue a career as a content creator on social media

Although Le's videos began to attract a sizable following on both Instagram and YouTube, the big break he dreamed of never came as he struggled to compete against established influencers on those platforms.

However, when he started to post videos of him dancing in public on TikTok in September 2019, everything changed overnight.

"My first week I started doing TikTok content again, my 600,000 followers went up to one million in one week. That was a big milestone for me because it was unheard of to gain that many followers under a week. It took years and years to just to get to 200,000 followers," Le told Sputnik during a phone interview.

The explosive growth made Le take TikTok seriously and began to focus on creating native content for the platform instead of reposting the same dance videos he shared on Instagram. His efforts paid off at once as the number of his followers on TikTok grew exponentially in the following months.

The 20-year-old dancer has over 37.3 million followers on TikTok today, which makes him the eighth-most followed influencer on TikTok globally. And his TikTok videos have been viewed for almost one billion times. Le's success on TikTok allowed him to become financially independent as he could finally afford to pay the rent for an apartment and moved out of his parents' home in May.

But an executive order from US President Donald Trump on August 6 could put Le's promising career as a social media content creator in jeopardy, as TikTok could be banned because of potential security risks in the United States if the platform was not sold to a company that is under the US jurisdiction within 45 days.

Worried about being cut off from millions of his followers after months of speculations about the possible ban TikTok could face in the United States, Le posted a video on July 9 with the hashtag #savetiktok urging his followers to join the petition to save the platform they loved. The video was viewed 14.8 million times while attracting over 2.8 million likes and 524,000 comments.

Compared to other social media platforms offered by US companies such as Instagram and YouTube, TikTok has offered an extraordinary opportunity for young and upcoming content creators like Le to succeed.

"TikTok has just given an opportunity for people that didn't have an opportunity to be heard and seen, while other platforms have been monopolized. It's basically impossible to grow [on other platforms] if you don't have an insider like someone who's already big. TikTok gave the power to the people to become bigger. Instagram, it was impossible. YouTube, basically impossible. Twitter, not even a thing. This was the only opportunity everyone had. If it were taken away, it would everything a lot harder for the upcomers who do want to pursue a social media career," Le said.

Le explained that TikTok's unique algorithm to recommend new content to users was the key to the platform's appeal to the younger generation in the United States.

"It's definitely because of the algorithm TikTok has, which is what made the security risks come into play in the first place. It collects so much data of you and it knows exactly what you like to watch. It keeps you in the platform all the time. Instagram doesn't really have a way to always give you the content you like because it's always the people you follow. For TikTok, when you open it, the first thing you see is the 'for you' page which is a page full of viral videos and the videos you like that could be from people you follow or don't follow.

This is why whenever you open the app, you're sucked in," he said.

Le currently shares an apartment with a number of other young social media content creators like himself in Los Angeles, California. Although he continued to make longer videos to upload to his YouTube channel, TikTok has become the most efficient platform for him to engage with his audience.

"For YouTube, it's a lot longer and it takes a lot more efforts. It's harder to grow on YouTube because there's so much competition. TikTok is only 15 seconds to one minute long. I understand what kids like to see and what kind of content can make me grow 1-2 million followers a week. The fact that I can put the effort of one YouTube video into the equivalent 5-10 TikTok videos allows me to grow 5-10 times faster as well," he said.

Unlike the longer videos that are available on YouTube, the short 15-30 seconds videos on TikTok have become a perfect fit for the younger generation who have a much shorter attention span these days.

"I think the art of it is that people and creators have found a way to make the impact of a 10-minute YouTube video all into 15 seconds. It basically gives you exactly what you want without giving you any fillers. TikTok is straight up the juicy content in a sense. There's no filler or no blend stuff with it. It's all the best of the best in a sense. From there, you just swipe up and watch the next video. It's just back-to-back addictive content. And kids today have a very short attention span. It has to be attention grabbing. That's why TikTok is so appealing and it has now culturally changed the whole world," Le said.

The explosive growth of TikTok among the younger generation, especially the teenagers, in the United States has allowed content creators like Le to reach their target audience much more effectively.

"The reachability that TikTok has, compared to everyone else, is also huge. The videos I make [on TikTok] now average five million, ten million or 20 million views. I've hit 200 million views before. With YouTube and Instagram, that's unheard of. No matter how big you get, you'll never get those numbers. With TikTok, you'll be able to charge more than other social media platforms because of how much engagement and how much reach you're able to have on this," he said.

Although TikTok doesn't offer direct payment to content creators through sharing advertising revenue like YouTube does, Le's massive popularity and reachability on TikTok has allowed him to generate income through record labels and brands who are desperate to reach the younger generation in the United States.

Le has signed deals with various record labels to help them promote new songs that are being featured in his TikTok videos. He has also worked out deals with different brands to promote their products in his TikTok videos.

If TikTok was to be banned in the United States, it could seriously hurt the livelihood of aspiring young content creators like Le, who finally became financially independent earlier this year thanks to his success on TikTok.

As for the potential security and privacy risks TikTok may present, Le noted that a number of US social media companies like Facebook and Google have also been involved in similar privacy scandals and even played a role in US presidential elections in recent years.

The bottom line for Le is that as long as TikTok is not banned completely in the United States, he wouldn't mind if it is being sold to a US company or not. He just hopes to continue to be able to reach millions of his followers from around the world.