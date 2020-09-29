UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TikTok Launches Guide On US Elections To Protect Users From Misinformation - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:31 PM

TikTok Launches Guide on US Elections to Protect Users From Misinformation - Statement

The Chinese video sharing application TikTok said in a statement on Tuesday that it was launching a guide to the 2020 US elections to provide its users with authoritative information and protect them against misinformation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Chinese video sharing application TikTok said in a statement on Tuesday that it was launching a guide to the 2020 US elections to provide its users with authoritative information and protect them against misinformation.

"Today, we're launching an in-app guide to the 2020 US elections to provide access to authoritative information as we continue our work to protect against misinformation," TikTok's Vice President Michael Beckerman said in the statement.

TikTok's guide will connect its 100 million users in the United States with trusted information about the elections from the National Association of Secretaries of State, BallotReady, SignVote and more, the statement said.

The guide will offer information about candidates at the federal, state and local level, powered by BallotReady; how to vote in every US state, powered by the National Association of Secretaries of State; and educational videos about misinformation, media literacy, the elections process and more, the statement added.

TikTok has made headlines since August after US President Donald Trump threatened to ban the application in the United States, citing wider concerns about alleged Chinese government spying on data of Americans who use the platform.

Trump's ban of TikTok was originally to take effect on September 20, but was deferred to November 12 after the Trump administration offered the company a way out by selling itself to a US entity. TikTok held talks with Oracle and microsoft, but also pursued a legal challenge to Trump's ban, winning a reprieve against his order from a Federal judge on Sunday.

Related Topics

China Vote Threatened Company Trump Guide United States August September November Sunday 2020 Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport International staff receive fist d ..

4 minutes ago

‘Sharjah Sustainable City’ launches its flexib ..

4 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister seeks UN's immediate role to pr ..

4 minutes ago

'FWCCI to establish business incubation centers fo ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly body lauds Pak Army's efforts fo ..

5 minutes ago

Mladenovic calls for VAR in tennis after double bo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.