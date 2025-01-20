Open Menu

TikTok Restores Service In US, Thanking Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 12:23 PM

TikTok restores service in US, thanking Trump

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) TikTok restored service in the United States Sunday after briefly going dark, as a law banning the wildly popular app on national security grounds came into effect.

TikTok credited President-elect Donald Trump, who retakes power on Monday, for making the reversal possible -- though the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden had earlier said that it would not enforce any ban.

The video-sharing app had shut down in the United States late Saturday as a deadline for its Chinese owners ByteDance to sell its US subsidiary to non-Chinese buyers loomed.

Earlier Sunday, as millions of dismayed users found themselves barred from the app, Trump promised to issue an executive order delaying the ban to allow time to "make a deal."

He also called in a post on his Truth Social platform for the United States to take part-ownership in TikTok.

The president-elect said he "would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture," arguing that the app's value could surge to "hundreds of billions of Dollars -- maybe trillions.

"

"By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands," wrote Trump, who had previously backed a TikTok ban and during his first term in office made moves towards one.

In a statement posted on X following Trump's comments, TikTok said it "is in the process of restoring service."

"We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans."

TikTok, which was back online in the United States by Sunday afternoon, did not address Trump's call for part American ownership of the app.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives told AFP the episode "marked a big win for TikTok and a political win for Trump."

"The TikTok app was going to stay dark and Trump came to the rescue in this political game of high stakes poker between the US and China," he said.

Recent Stories

Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher ..

Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE participates in International Geological Surve ..

UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh

11 hours ago
 Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

12 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders

12 hours ago
 Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Eli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’

13 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest rel ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..

14 hours ago
 Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

14 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Progr ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme

16 hours ago

More Stories From World