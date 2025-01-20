TikTok Restores Service In US, Thanking Trump
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 12:23 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) TikTok restored service in the United States Sunday after briefly going dark, as a law banning the wildly popular app on national security grounds came into effect.
TikTok credited President-elect Donald Trump, who retakes power on Monday, for making the reversal possible -- though the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden had earlier said that it would not enforce any ban.
The video-sharing app had shut down in the United States late Saturday as a deadline for its Chinese owners ByteDance to sell its US subsidiary to non-Chinese buyers loomed.
Earlier Sunday, as millions of dismayed users found themselves barred from the app, Trump promised to issue an executive order delaying the ban to allow time to "make a deal."
He also called in a post on his Truth Social platform for the United States to take part-ownership in TikTok.
The president-elect said he "would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture," arguing that the app's value could surge to "hundreds of billions of Dollars -- maybe trillions.
"
"By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands," wrote Trump, who had previously backed a TikTok ban and during his first term in office made moves towards one.
In a statement posted on X following Trump's comments, TikTok said it "is in the process of restoring service."
"We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans."
TikTok, which was back online in the United States by Sunday afternoon, did not address Trump's call for part American ownership of the app.
Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives told AFP the episode "marked a big win for TikTok and a political win for Trump."
"The TikTok app was going to stay dark and Trump came to the rescue in this political game of high stakes poker between the US and China," he said.
Recent Stories
Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'
Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025
UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..
Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge
Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme
More Stories From World
-
TV host apologises to Djokovic over 'insulting comments' as PM, Musk wade in2 minutes ago
-
Mug shot, solitary cell for South Korea's President Yoon2 minutes ago
-
TikTok restores service in US, thanking Trump2 minutes ago
-
Yamal symbol of rising Barca aiming for Champions League progress2 minutes ago
-
Ahead of Trump inauguration, Chinese vice president meets Elon Musk3 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia's Al Nasfan wins the Czech International Squash Championship3 minutes ago
-
Former British Prime Minister to participate in Saudi Media Forum 2025 sessions3 minutes ago
-
Two judges killed in shooting outside Iranian Supreme Court2 days ago
-
Israel security cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire agreement3 days ago
-
Peace at last for Palestinians as Hamas-Israel reach ceasefire agreement5 days ago
-
Djokovic creates slice of history as Zheng stunned in Melbourne5 days ago
-
Russia strikes Ukraine energy sites in 'massive' barrage5 days ago