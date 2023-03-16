UrduPoint.com

TikTok Says Disappointed With UK Decision To Ban App On Government Devices

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 10:40 PM

A TikTok spokesman said on Thursday that the company was disappointed with the decision of the UK government to ban officials from using the social network on government devices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) A TikTok spokesman said on Thursday that the company was disappointed with the decision of the UK government to ban officials from using the social network on government devices.

Earlier in the day, the UK Cabinet Office said that the government banned officials from installing Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on government devices due to security reasons. However, the ban does not apply to personal devices. The decision is in line with similar measures introduced by the European Commission, the United States and Canada, the office added.

"We believe these bans have been based on fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics, in which TikTok, and our millions of users in the UK, play no part.

We remain committed to working with the government to address any concerns but should be judged on facts and treated equally to our competitors," the spokesman said in an email, as quoted by CNBC broadcaster.

Currently, TikTok access from government devices is also prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government. In addition, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has approved a bill that could allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are deemed a threat to national security.

