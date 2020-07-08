TikTok Says Weeds Out Misinformation About Russian Constitutional Amendments Vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The TikTok social network on Tuesday told Sputnik that it is monitoring content related to the Russian vote on constitutional amendments and continues deleting misleading information.

Earlier in the day, Alexander Malkevich, the chair of mass communications commission of Russia's Civic Chamber, said that the chamber had identified over 9,000 fake messages about the vote on social networks, noting that before and during the vote the entire country was targeted by a well-coordinated wave of misinformation. He also called TikTok a political instrument.

"TikTok is committed to maintaining a safe environment for its user community.

While the users can express their thoughts on matters they deem important, we delete from the platform all unverifiable information, including content that may misinform about elections or other political processes. We treat this problem seriously, that is why we actively check the content related to the vote on amendments, we have deleted and continue deleting information that may misinform the audience," the social network said.

The amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution came into force on Saturday after gaining the support of 77.92 percent of people who cast their ballots in a nationwide vote. The turnout was just below 68 percent.