TikTok Social Networking Service to Exit Hong Kong Market Within Days - Reuters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Chinese video-sharing social networking service TikTok will exit the Hong Kong market within days, Reuters reported.

"In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Kong Kong," a spokesman for TikTok told the news agency.

The move comes after the adoption by China of its new national security law for Hong Kong.