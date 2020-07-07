UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TikTok Social Networking Service To Exit Hong Kong Market Within Days - Reuters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:20 AM

TikTok Social Networking Service to Exit Hong Kong Market Within Days - Reuters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Chinese video-sharing social networking service TikTok will exit the Hong Kong market within days, Reuters reported.

"In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Kong Kong," a spokesman for TikTok told the news agency.

The move comes after the adoption by China of its new national security law for Hong Kong.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Market

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

7 hours ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

7 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

10 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

10 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.