TikTok Starts to Remove Calls for Rallies Under Russia's Watchdog Request - Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) TikTok social media platform has started to remove videos that call on minors to participate in unauthorized mass rallies, the director of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers, Vladimir Zykov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor said that it sent a request to social media platforms TikTok and VKontakte to remove media calling on minors to participate in unauthorized rallies.

"TikTok started to remove videos calling for rallies. We are aware of dozen videos removed from TikTok social network," Zykov said.

He noted that the social media platform did not remove all the videos and it was not clear yet how TikTok decided what exact video to remove.

"It is difficult to say, on what basis the removal is conducted, because not all the videos related to calls and agitation for the participation in a rally have been removed.

Nevertheless, we have registered the fact itself," Zykov said.

The head of the association stated that TikTok's actions indicated that the platform heeded the request of Roskomnadzor, adding that the association "was waiting for more active actions on the part of the moderation services."

Earlier in the day, Roskomnadzor said it would hold accountable social networks, including TikTok, VKontakte, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, which hosted content with calls for teenagers to participate in unauthorized rallies. The violators might face fines from 800,000 rubles ($10,850) to 4 million rubles. In cases of a repeat offense, the fine would be increased to 10 percent of annual earnings.

