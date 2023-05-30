UrduPoint.com

TikTok Stored Sensitive Financial Data Of US Users On Servers Based In China - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 09:10 PM

TikTok Stored Sensitive Financial Data of US Users on Servers Based in China - Reports

The social media platform TikTok stored sensitive financial information about content creators on the application in China, despite previously claiming to only store Americans' data on servers outside of Beijing's purview, Forbes reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The social media platform TikTok stored sensitive financial information about content creators on the application in China, despite previously claiming to only store Americans' data on servers outside of Beijing's purview, Forbes reported on Tuesday.

The personal financial information of thousands of TikTok creators, including social security numbers, was stored on servers in China and made accessible to employees there, the report said, citing records obtained from multiple sources across different parts of the company.

The report draws on internal communications, audio recordings, screenshots, and documents marked "Privileged and Confidential" as well as several people familiar with the matter.

TikTok uses internal tools and databases from the parent company ByteDance to manage payments to creators who earn money through TikTok, including many of the biggest creators in the United States and Europe, the report said.

Earlier this year, TikTok CEO Shou Chew told US lawmakers that American data has always been stored in Virginia and Singapore, amid concerns about protecting user privacy in the United States.

US officials have pointed to alleged ties between TikTok's China-based parent company, ByteDance, and the Chinese government as a source of concern.

TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek reportedly said that the company remains confident in Shou's statement to Congress. However, neither TikTok nor ByteDance answered questions about whether sensitive information of US citizens is stored and accessible in China, the report said.

The Chinese government has been accused in the past of stealing sensitive financial information from US citizens, including social security numbers used for identity theft, the report said.

Even if TikTok were not a subsidiary of a Chinese company, storing sensitive US data on Chinese servers would constitute an "alarming IT security malpractice," former White House and CIA national security lawyer Bryan Cunningham reportedly said.

The report comes following efforts across the US government to restrict the application on official devices, as well as amid a legal battle between TikTok and the state of Montana over a law set to ban application stores from offering the platform in the state.

Related Topics

Europe China Social Media White House CIA Company Forbes Montana Beijing Singapore Bryan Virginia United States Money Congress From Government

Recent Stories

SHC orders construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorw ..

SHC orders construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

2 minutes ago
 Three children killed as wall collapses due to hea ..

Three children killed as wall collapses due to heavy rains in Kotri

2 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platfor ..

UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platform ’U-Ask’

27 minutes ago
 Presidents of Russia, Burundi Expected to Meet at ..

Presidents of Russia, Burundi Expected to Meet at Second Russia-Africa Summit - ..

2 minutes ago
 Grain Deal Extension May Normalize Global Food Inf ..

Grain Deal Extension May Normalize Global Food Inflation - Russian Central Bank ..

7 minutes ago
 Multan, DG Khan District Cricket Associations elec ..

Multan, DG Khan District Cricket Associations elections on June 10

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.