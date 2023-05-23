UrduPoint.com

TikTok Sues US State Of Montana Over Impending Ban On Application - Filing

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 01:40 AM

TikTok Sues US State of Montana Over Impending Ban on Application - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Social media company TikTok is suing the US State of Montana in an attempt to prevent enforcement of a new law that would ban the application in the state starting next year, according to a court document filed Monday.

TikTok filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief in the US District Court for the District of Montana, naming Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen as the defendant.

"This action seeks to prevent the State of Montana from unlawfully banning TikTok, a short-form video sharing platform that empowers hundreds of thousands of users in Montana to communicate and express themselves, primarily through creating, sharing, and interacting with short-form videos," the filing said.

Earlier this month, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill from the state's legislature that bans companies from allowing TikTok to be downloaded off their application stores in Montana. The ban is set to take effect January 1, 2024.

The legislation comes amid other efforts across the United States to restrict the use of TikTok amid privacy concerns linked to TikTok's ties to China-based parent company ByteDance.

Montana's ban violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of speech, the filing said. The ban is based on "nothing more than unfounded speculation" regarding the app's ties to China, the filing said.

The filing also alleges that Montana's ban is preempted by Federal regulatory law, which currently handles national security concerns raised by the legislation. Montana's ban also violates the Commerce Clause of the US Constitution by unduly burdening interstate and foreign commerce though its state-specific restrictions, the filing said.

The lawsuit seeks an order from the court permanently enjoining Montana from implementing or enforcing the TikTok ban, as well as a declaratory judgment that the ban is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law, the filing said.

Related Topics

Governor China Company Montana Austin United States January Commerce Media From Court

Recent Stories

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, ..

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

1 hour ago
 UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

1 hour ago
 US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New ..

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New York - State Dept.

2 hours ago
 UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to K ..

UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to Kiev: 'Our Aim is to See End to ..

2 hours ago
 Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - F ..

Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
 UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says ..

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says OPEC Secretary General

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.