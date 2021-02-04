UrduPoint.com
TikTok To Flag 'Unsubstantiated' Content, Remove Misleading Information From Platform

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Chinese video-sharing service TikTok, which is known as Douyin in China, is partnering with leading fact checkers to assess the accuracy of its content, the company said on Wednesday, adding that it would remove misinformation if confirmed by fact checkers.

"We remove misinformation as we identify it and partner with fact checkers at PolitiFact, Lead Stories, and SciVerify to help us assess the accuracy of content. If fact checks confirm content to be false, we'll remove the video from our platform. ... The video's creator will also be notified that their video was flagged as unsubstantiated content," TikTok said in a statement.

It added that when the new feature was being tested, the video-sharing rate dropped by 24 percent, while likes on such unsubstantiated content also decreased by 7 percent.

"If a viewer attempts to share the flagged video, they'll see a prompt reminding them that the video has been flagged as unverified content. This additional step requires a pause for people to consider their next move before they choose to 'cancel' or 'share anyway,'" TikTok noted.

The new feature will be rolled out in the United States and Canada later on Wednesday and it will be launched globally over the coming weeks.

