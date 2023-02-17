TikTok to Open 2 More Data Centers in Europe Amid Safety Concerns - Company Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Chinese video hosting platform TikTok plans to open an additional two data processing centers in Europe, where the social network will transfer the data of European users amid security concerns, TikTok's general manager for operations in Europe Rich Waterworth said on Friday.

"We are at an advanced stage of finalising a plan for a second data centre in Ireland with a third party service provider, in addition to the site announced last year. We're also in talks to establish a third data centre in Europe to further complement our planned operations in Ireland. European TikTok user data will begin migrating this year, continuing into 2024," Waterworth said in a statement.

Waterworth explained that the company will continue to invest in Europe, where there are more than 5,000 TikTok staff working in 10 countries across the region.

He added that TikTok remains focused on building trust within the company's community by demonstrating that their data is secure.

"We're continuing to deliver against the data governance strategy we set out for Europe last year, which includes further reducing employee access to European user data; minimising data flows outside of Europe; and storing European user data locally," Waterworth said.

Launched by Chinese company ByteDance in 2018, TikTok has since become a leader in short video app segment and has turned into one of the most popular social media platforms worldwide.