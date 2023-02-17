UrduPoint.com

TikTok To Open 2 More Data Centers In Europe Amid Safety Concerns - Company Official

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

TikTok to Open 2 More Data Centers in Europe Amid Safety Concerns - Company Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Chinese video hosting platform TikTok plans to open an additional two data processing centers in Europe, where the social network will transfer the data of European users amid security concerns, TikTok's general manager for operations in Europe Rich Waterworth said on Friday.

"We are at an advanced stage of finalising a plan for a second data centre in Ireland with a third party service provider, in addition to the site announced last year. We're also in talks to establish a third data centre in Europe to further complement our planned operations in Ireland. European TikTok user data will begin migrating this year, continuing into 2024," Waterworth said in a statement.

Waterworth explained that the company will continue to invest in Europe, where there are more than 5,000 TikTok staff working in 10 countries across the region.

He added that TikTok remains focused on building trust within the company's community by demonstrating that their data is secure.

"We're continuing to deliver against the data governance strategy we set out for Europe last year, which includes further reducing employee access to European user data; minimising data flows outside of Europe; and storing European user data locally," Waterworth said.

Launched by Chinese company ByteDance in 2018, TikTok has since become a leader in short video app segment and has turned into one of the most popular social media platforms worldwide.

Related Topics

Europe China Social Media Company Ireland SITE 2018 Employment

Recent Stories

Javed Miandad hospitalized after falling ill

Javed Miandad hospitalized after falling ill

2 minutes ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attende ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attendees than its previous edition

6 minutes ago
 President invites CEC for urgent meeting on electi ..

President invites CEC for urgent meeting on elections

12 minutes ago
 Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billio ..

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billion for Takaful insurance sector ..

1 hour ago
 "Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fah ..

"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fahad

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.