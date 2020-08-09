TikTok to Sue US Administration Over Ban Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The Chinese owner of a popular video-sharing app TikTok will sue the US administration in a Californian court next week over the looming ban, media reported.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week ordering US citizens and entities to stop transactions with Beijing-based ByteDance by mid-September for national security reasons. The ban will effectively render the app unmanageable.

The firm plans to file a Federal lawsuit with the US District Court for the Southern District of California as soon as Tuesday, a source involved in the upcoming litigation was cited as saying by the National Public Radio.

The source said the executive action was based on "pure speculation and conjecture," rather than any findings or fact, and "just reiterates rhetoric about China that has been kicking around."

TikTok will argue that the executive order was slapped on it without any prior outreach or a possibility for it to respond to the government's accusations, thus violating the US constitution and its right to a due process.