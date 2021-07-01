TikTok to Triple Maximum Length of Users' Videos in Coming Weeks

TikTok announced a plan on Thursday to allow users to create longer videos by extending the time limit from sixty seconds to three minutes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) TikTok announced a plan on Thursday to allow users to create longer videos by extending the time limit from sixty seconds to three minutes.

According to TikTok, some creators were already allowed to create longer videos as part of a company experiment, but soon this option will be available to everyone.

"Over the coming weeks, we'll be rolling out the option to create longer videos to everyone on TikTok, giving our global community the flexibility to film, upload, and edit videos up to three minutes in length directly within TikTok. Once ready, you'll get a notification that longer videos are now part of your creative toolbox," the social media company said in a statement.

TikTok is an app for creating and watching short videos, developed by ByteDance. It has won the leading position within the segment in China and achieved immense popularity across the globe.