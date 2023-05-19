UrduPoint.com

TikTok Users Sue Montana State Over App Ban

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 11:00 AM

TikTok Users Sue Montana State Over App Ban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Users of social media platform TikTok have appealed to court in order to challenge a recent ban of the application issued by Montana state, The New York Times reported, citing the applicants' lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Montana governor's office released a statement saying that Governor Greg Gianforte signed legislation banning TikTok from operating in the state in order to "protect Montanans' personal, private, and sensitive data and information from intelligence gathering by the Chinese Communist Party."

"Plaintiffs, creators and viewers of content on TikTok, bring this lawsuit to challenge An Act ... (which) attempts to exercise power over national security that Montana does not have and to ban speech Montana may not suppress," the lawsuit stated.

The TikTok users said that the governor's act violates their rights provided by the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which ensures everyone freedom of speech, and oversteps Montana's legal authority.

In late April, The Wall Street Journal reported that Gianforte requested local legislators to make amendments to the bill, which was designed to ban TikTok, in order to broaden it on all social media applications that could provide foreign countries with information.

In December, the governor banned TikTok on government devices in Montana.

Related Topics

Governor China Social Media Montana New York April May December All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s ..

UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s invitation for COP28 to Prime ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Poland

9 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to Sultan of Om ..

UAE President sends written letter to Sultan of Oman with invitation to COP28

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibiti ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibition and Middle East Youth Confe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.