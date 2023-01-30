TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew has agreed to testify before Congress in March amid a wave of calls to ban the popular Chinese video-sharing app under the pretext of accusations of espionage, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday

TikTok's head will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23 to respond to Republican lawmakers' concerns over security and privacy issues of the application, the report said citing a committee spokesman.

According to the report, Chew agreed to testify voluntarily and will be the only witness at the committee hearing.

Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, cited in the report, said that TikTok has knowingly allowed the ability for the Chinese government to access user data and Americans deserve to know what steps the platform is taking to protect them while online.

Rodgers has also requested more information from TikTok regarding its impact on young people amid concerns about harmful content and potential sexual exploitation of minors on the platform, the report said.

The news comes less than a month after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law restricting the use of TikTok on Federal government devices. Currently, TikTok access from state government devices is prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government.

TikTok has at least 100 million users in the United States.