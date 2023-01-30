UrduPoint.com

TikTok's CEO To Testify Before US Congress In March Amid Calls To Ban Popular App-Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 09:19 PM

TikTok's CEO to Testify Before US Congress in March Amid Calls to Ban Popular App-Reports

TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew has agreed to testify before Congress in March amid a wave of calls to ban the popular Chinese video-sharing app under the pretext of accusations of espionage, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew has agreed to testify before Congress in March amid a wave of calls to ban the popular Chinese video-sharing app under the pretext of accusations of espionage, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

TikTok's head will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23 to respond to Republican lawmakers' concerns over security and privacy issues of the application, the report said citing a committee spokesman.

According to the report, Chew agreed to testify voluntarily and will be the only witness at the committee hearing.

Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, cited in the report, said that TikTok has knowingly allowed the ability for the Chinese government to access user data and Americans deserve to know what steps the platform is taking to protect them while online.

Rodgers has also requested more information from TikTok regarding its impact on young people amid concerns about harmful content and potential sexual exploitation of minors on the platform, the report said.

The news comes less than a month after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law restricting the use of TikTok on Federal government devices. Currently, TikTok access from state government devices is prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government.

TikTok has at least 100 million users in the United States.

Related Topics

Hearing China Young United States March Congress Commerce From Government Million

Recent Stories

Vehicle hijackers nabbed in Hazro

Vehicle hijackers nabbed in Hazro

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report about death of employe ..

12 minutes ago
 Wellbeing of UK Youth at Lowest Level in Over Deca ..

Wellbeing of UK Youth at Lowest Level in Over Decade - Report

15 minutes ago
 UNGA President urged to persuade India implement U ..

UNGA President urged to persuade India implement UNSC Kashmir rulings:

12 minutes ago
 Provision of health facilities to KDA employees am ..

Provision of health facilities to KDA employees among top priorities: Minister N ..

9 minutes ago
 PTDC, TDAP efforts in Travel & Adventure Show laud ..

PTDC, TDAP efforts in Travel & Adventure Show lauded

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.