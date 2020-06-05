Tim Davie Named New Director General of BBC Broadcaster

Tim Davie, one of the BBC broadcaster's longest-serving and most senior executives, has been named its 17th director general, replacing Tony Hall, the broadcaster reported on Friday

Before the promotion, Davie was chief executive of BBC Studios, the broadcaster's production and distribution company.

Now, he is to primarily negotiate with the UK government the future of the tv license fee, as the authorities are due to review the funding level starting in 2022, according to the broadcaster.

Davie also was the broadcaster's acting director general after the resignation of George Entwistle in 2012, the BBC added.