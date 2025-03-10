Tim Merlier Sprints To Victory In Paris-Nice First Stage
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Le PerrayenYvelines, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier won the first stage of Paris-Nice on Sunday, sprinting to the line to take an early lead in the general classification.
The Soudal Quick-Step rider clocked 3hrs 32mins 03secs as he comfortably outpaced his competitors in the final stretch of the flat 156.1km stage around the greater Paris region.
Frenchman Arnaud Demare and Italian Alberto Dainese came second and third, respectively.
"It's always nice to start a stage race and get a win. I'm very proud to win in Paris-Nice," said Merlier, 32.
"It's not up to me to say if I'm the best sprinter in the world. I just try to win as much as possible and to take my opportunities.
"We'll see what happens with the weather in the next days... If it's not too cold, like this, it's perfect."
Last year's champion Matteo Jorgenson of the United States came 46th, but the Visma rider did manage to claim a time bonus in the finale.
His Danish team-mate and two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard placed 33rd, while fellow Dane and one of the other main challengers in Mads Pedersen finished 12th.
Monday's second stage will see the peloton leave the Paris area when they set off from Montesson and arrive in Bellegarde in the Centre-Val de Loire region, with a sprint finish again on the cards.
