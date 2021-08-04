Timanovskaya Plans to Leave Vienna for Warsaw - Austrian Interior Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya plans to leave for Warsaw upon her arrival in Vienna, Harald Soros, a spokesman for the Austrian Interior Ministry, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"According to our information, she [Timanovskaya] wants to go to Warsaw during the day, even today," Soros said, adding that the Belarusian athlete "will be taken to a safe transit area, where she will be monitored by our [the ministry] employees" upon her arrival from Japan.