Timanovskaya Plans To Leave Vienna For Warsaw - Austrian Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya plans to leave for Warsaw upon her arrival in Vienna, Harald Soros, a spokesman for the Austrian Interior Ministry, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"According to our information, she [Timanovskaya] wants to go to Warsaw during the day, even today," Soros said, adding that the Belarusian athlete "will be taken to a safe transit area, where she will be monitored by our [the ministry] employees" upon her arrival from Japan.

