Time For A Gaza Truce Deal, Says US
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The United States said Tuesday it was time to "finalise" a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza war, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to bow to pressure.
Washington would work "over the coming days" with fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar "to push for a final agreement," said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.
He was speaking after Netanyahu rejected "concessions" in indirect negotiations with Hamas, despite growing domestic and international pressure following the recovery by Israel's military of six killed hostages from the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.
"It is time to finalise that deal," Miller said.
The United States on Tuesday unsealed a raft of "terrorism" and other charges against six Hamas leaders related to the group's October 7 attack on Israel which sparked the war in Gaza.
Those targeted in the February charges include Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh, who had been engaged in truce talks when he was killed in July in an attack blamed on Israel.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk called for an "independent, impartial and transparent investigation" into reports that the six captives recovered dead from Gaza had been summarily executed.
Despite increasing grief and fury among Israelis, who have taken to the streets to pressure the government and express concern for the fate of the hostages, Netanyahu said he would "not give in to pressure".
The Israeli prime minister "has been ruining our chances to get a deal with Hamas to return our hostages alive," Tel Aviv protester Jonathan Edan said Tuesday.
"The only thing he wants to survive is his political career and his coalition," the 26-year-old told AFP.
