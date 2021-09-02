Time For US to Question Passion for Remaking Entire Nations - Ex-Canadian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The chaotic evacuation of more than 100,000 people from Afghanistan offers the United States an opportunity to question the wisdom of trying to remake entire nations in their own image around the world, former Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong told Sputnik.

The Biden administration has been under fire for being blindsided by the Taliban seizure of power in mid-August and the botched evacuation of American citizens and Afghan allies after 20 years of war which included a counterinsurgency and an effort to rebuild the country.

"Is this the moment that the United States finally learns not to try and remake entire countries and cultures in its own image around the world?" Armstrong asked on Wednesday.

The totality and humiliation of the US failure in Afghanistan, a landlocked, impoverished nation of less than 40 million people in the heart of Asia was a traumatic moment for a people who regarded themselves as still the dominant global hyper-power, Armstrong observed.

"Every now and again, some crappy little country has to pick up the United States and throw it against the wall. It's the only way Americans will learn to stay at home and attend to their swampy garden," he said.

The United States had experienced similar humiliations with the fall of Saigon in 1975 and the triumph of the Iranian Revolution at the end of 1978, Armstrong recalled.

"Is this the moment they learn?" he asked.

Although the future looked grim for Afghanistan, its apparently endless war was finally over and the prospect of Chinese investment to expand the Belt and Road Initiative southwards towards the Indian Ocean offered some longer-term hope for stability and rising standards of living, Armstrong suggested.

"As to the future of Afghanistan one can hope that Taliban (terror group outlawed in Russia) has changed and that Chinese investment can make a good difference," he said.

The Taliban in the past had repeatedly shown itself capable and willing to honor international agreements it had made, Armstrong pointed out. It might also act to ensure that it was not as isolated anew for harboring international terrorist groups, he added.

"My expectation is that the 'terror threat' from Afghanistan will be reduced, but there is much that remains uncertain. What we can say is that the Taliban has kept its promises of different behavior so far," he said.