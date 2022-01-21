Time for US to Understand Containing Moscow, Beijing Has No Good Prospects - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) It is time for Washington to understand that the policy of containment of Moscow and Beijing does not have good prospects for the United States, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"It is time for our American counterparts to understand that the policy of 'double deterrence' Moscow and Beijing adopted by Washington is absolutely anachronistic and does not have good prospects for the United States. The Americans will benefit both themselves and the whole world if they abandon their arrogant claim to global dominance and start an equal and honest dialogue with Russia, China and other major players, aimed at finding balanced solutions to pressing problems of international security and development.

We are ready for this kind of work," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russia-US relations are nearing a dangerous critical line because of Washington's actions, the statement read, adding there is an urgent need for a serious substantive dialogue and concrete steps by the US and its allies to provide reliable guarantees for Russia's security.