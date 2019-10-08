UrduPoint.com
Time For US Troops To Exit Syria, Withdraw From 'Ridiculous Endless Wars' - Trump

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:46 AM

Time for US Troops to Exit Syria, Withdraw From 'Ridiculous Endless Wars' - Trump

It is time for US troops to leave Syria and "ridiculous Endless Wars" behind, US President Donald Trump said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) It is time for US troops to leave Syria and "ridiculous Endless Wars" behind, US President Donald Trump said Monday.

US troops began pulling out from North Syria, as Ankara is planning to launch an anti-terrorist operation in the area, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier in the day.

"The United States was supposed to be in Syria for 30 days, that was many years ago. We stayed and got deeper and deeper into battle with no aim in sight," Trump tweeted.

"I held off this fight for.... ...almost 3 years, but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home. WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN," Trump continued.

