Time Frame For Iran Nuclear Breakout Point 'Unacceptably Short' - US Official

Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:07 PM

The time frame for Iran to attain a nuclear weapon is unacceptably short, a senior US administration official said on Friday

"(I)t's really short, it's unacceptably short," the US official said during a conference call when asked what is the estimate of the breakout time for an Iranian nuclear weapon.

Iran is rapidly accelerating its nuclear program but it is now isolated diplomatically from the United States and its allies, as well as Russia and China, the US official said.

