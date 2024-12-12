Open Menu

Time Magazine Names Donald Trump Person Of The Year For Second Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Time Magazine on Thursday named US President-elect Donald Trump its "person of the year," marking the second time he has won the accolade in acknowledgement of the mogul's stunning political comeback

Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election, adorns the magazine's title cover sporting his distinctive red tie and striking a pensive pose.

"For marshaling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America's role in the world, Donald Trump is Time's 2024 - Person of the Year.

"We are witnessing a resurgence of populism, a widening mistrust in the institutions that defined the last century, and an eroding faith that liberal values will lead to better lives for most people. Trump is both agent and beneficiary of it all," the magazine said in a statement.

The award, given out annually, is an acknowledgement of the year's most influential figure. Past winners include Taylor Swift and Volodymyr Zelensky -- and Trump himself, in 2016, after his shock defeat of Hillary Clinton.

