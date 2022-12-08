(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recognition as Time's 2022 Person of the Year was based on criteria which fit within mainstream pan-European Russophobia.

"Time magazine has its own criteria. One can agree or disagree with them, but it is their editorial policy.

We see that in this case the magazine's editorial line does not go beyond the pan-European mainstream, which has an absolutely anti-Russian and Russophobic nature," Peskov told reporters.

Other candidates considered for the award included the US Supreme Court, Chinese President Xi Jinping, protesters in Iran, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, gun safety advocates, as well as US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who was named the 2021 Person of the Year.