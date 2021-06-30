UrduPoint.com
Time Needed To See Difference In Relations Between Russia And US - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Time Needed to See Difference in Relations Between Russia and US - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Time is needed to feel calm in relations between Russia and the United States after the meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in mid-June, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Probably, something in Russian-American relations cannot change in two weeks.

It's like a neglected disease, you start taking medicine, and the effect comes only after a few days, the same here. Here you have to wait a certain number of months, and only then will we feel not only relaxation but at least a modest tendency towards the emergence of constructivism in our bilateral relations," Peskov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

