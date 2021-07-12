UrduPoint.com
Time Of Moldova's Good Relationship With Russia Over - Former President Dodon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The time of Moldova's good relations with Russia seems to be over as pro-European movements are coming to power, the former president of the country, Igor Dodon, said Monday.

In the parliamentary elections that were held in Moldova this Sunday, Party of Action and Solidarity secured 52.

75 % of the vote, the Central Election Commission said after processing 99.95% of all ballots. The alliance of comunists and socialists, co-led by Vladimir Voronin and Dodon, has 27.22% of the vote, the commission said.

"I think the time of Moldova and Russia having a good relationship is over. A lot depends on the new parliament's position after the elections. If Moldova tries to join sanctions against Russia, it will lead to mass protests," Dodon told a brieifing.

