Time Reveals Fresh List of 100 Most Influential People

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Time magazine has revealed its landmark "100 Most Influential People in the World" list for the year of 2020.

The magazine divided the list into the following categories: Titans, Pioneers, Artists, Leaders and Icons. People placed on the list are not ranked.�

Though the magazine had repeatedly included Russian President Vladimir Putin on the list, this year there are no Russians in any of the categories.

The Leaders category includes US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci; US President Donald Trump and his rival in the upcoming election, Joe Biden; Head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Chinese President Xi Jinping; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, among others.

Among Titans are Google CEO Sundar Pichai; China's leading epidemiologist, Zhong Nanshan; the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott; and six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

Pioneers include singer Megan Thee Stallion; NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir; and pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong Nathan Law, among others.

Artists were represented by The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Michael B. Jordan and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and more.

The Icons category includes Black Lives Matter founders Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi; tennis player Naomi Osaka; and human rights activist Angela Davis.