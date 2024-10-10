Time Running Out In Florida To Flee Hurricane Milton
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Sarasota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Florida residents fled or just hunkered down in the final hours Wednesday before massive Hurricane Milton pummels the state, as government emergency relief efforts were dragged to the center of the US election.
Ferocious winds and tidal surges are expected to inundate the heavily populated and low-lying coast, with the cities of Tampa and Sarasota in the storm's path, amid rising fears of widespread chaos and multiple fatalities.
With Milton coming immediately after lethal Hurricane Helene also hit the US southeast, Donald Trump has sought political advantage from the twin storms by falsely saying aid is channeled away from his Republican Party supporters toward migrants.
At the White House on Wednesday, President Joe Biden slammed the Republican election candidate's "onslaught of lies."
"There's been a reckless, irresponsible and relentless promotion of disinformation and outright lies," Biden said in angry remarks.
Biden said the disinformation was "undermining confidence" in rescue and recovery work and it was "harmful to those who need help the most."
In Florida, officials again warned those in danger zones to seek safe shelter.
"You still have time to evacuate if you are in an evacuation zone," Governor Ron DeSantis told a press briefing.
"This hurricane is going to pack a major, major punch and do an awful lot of damage."
But time was running out.
- 'Nervous' -
By Wednesday morning, Milton was located 250 miles (400 kilometers) southwest of Tampa, generating maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
"Winds will begin to increase along the west coast of Florida by this afternoon," the NHC said. "Preparations, including evacuation if told to do so, should be rushed."
"I am nervous. This is something we just went through with the other storm -- ground saturated, still recovering from that," Sarasota resident Randy Prior, who owns a pool business, told AFP.
Prior, 36, says he plans to ride out the storm at home, after recently toughing out Hurricane Helene, which flooded the same western parts of Florida before wreaking havoc across remote areas of North Carolina and further inland.
"I own a business, so once the storm stops, I've got to be here, help clean up, get everything back to normal. But this one's a big one for sure."
Tampa resident Luis Santiago said he would "close up everything" and leave.
Airlines added flights out of Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Sarasota, as highways clogged up with escaping traffic and gas station pumps ran dry.
Not all Floridians and tourists were hurrying to leave.
John Gomez, 75, traveled all the way from Chicago to try to save his Florida home.
"I think it's better to be here in case something happens," Gomez said.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From World
-
AI steps into science limelight with Nobel wins5 minutes ago
-
Biden slams Trump for 'onslaught of lies' over hurricanes5 minutes ago
-
Zelensky bids for European support at Balkan summit15 minutes ago
-
Fight on the right to be UK's next Tory leader15 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's Zelensky to meet Scholz in Berlin on Friday15 minutes ago
-
UK's Tom Fletcher named head of UN humanitarian agency15 minutes ago
-
Reddy stars as India crush Bangladesh to clinch T20 series15 minutes ago
-
Russia says two Kursk region villages recaptured from Ukraine25 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores36 minutes ago
-
Hunkering down for Hurricane Milton at Disney -- but first, a few rides55 minutes ago
-
Wall Street, Europe rise as Chinese shares tumble55 minutes ago
-
Trump heads to Biden country as US election heats up1 hour ago